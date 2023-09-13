Shooting

When Holland was arrested, police said they found a handgun with a partially removed serial number in his vehicle. Now, that gun has been connected to the W.C. Young shooting.

PADUCAH — A man arrested last month on charges stemming from an armed robbery that happened in March faces new charges after police said a gun seized during that investigation was tied to the April shooting that injured four people outside the W.C. Young Center in Paducah.

Police have said a prom after-party was being held at the W.C. Young Center the night of April 30 when the shooting broke out outside the venue. Multiple people have previously been charged in connection to that shooting.

18-year-old Jamarree Holland.
