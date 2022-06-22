A McCracken County man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of rape based on an incident with a woman with whom he is acquainted, according to the Paducah Police Department. The alleged incident took place Sunday morning at the victim’s home.
A 23-year-old woman told police she awoke about 9 a.m. Sunday to find Randall L. Pangman, 27, of Broad Street, assaulting her.
According to a Paducah police news release, while the victim was being interviewed by a detective, Pangman messaged the woman. The detective began communicating with Pangman, who police say admitted to the assault and apologized for doing so.
Pangman was charged with first-degree rape and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.