A man has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of a veterans memorial in Murray, WPSD Local 6 reported Wednesday.
The Murray Police Department said Robert Kare, 27, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief for the vandalism at the memorial in Chestnut Park.
Kare was booked into the Calloway County Jail.
Murray police said the memorial was vandalized sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and midnight. Two eagle statues that were on the memorial were knocked over and broken.
