A 22-year-old Mayfield man was arrested following a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a child abuse case.
Randall Walker is being held in the McCracken County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under), according to a sheriff’s office news release.
McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives on July 16 responded to a local hospital regarding a child who had been injured. The child, who was younger than 1, had severe injuries to her head and torso areas, authorities said.
During the investigation, detectives discussed the injuries with a team of physicians from Vanderbilt University Hospital.
“The team determined that the injuries to the baby were not consistent with an accident, but were consistent with abuse,” according to the news release. “Detectives also spoke to Randal Walker of Mayfield, who was caring for the child on July 16.”
Walker turned himself in last Friday “pursuant to an arrest warrant,” authorities said.
