Paducah Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a felon and a parole violation.
Areion T. Jones turned himself in to Paducah Police on Sunday, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
Police accuse Jones of shooting and killing Justin Crabtree, 26, on July 22.
Paducah Police asked for the public’s help in finding Jones on July 30, after authorities said they determined Jones to be the shooter.
Authorities said officers responded to a 12th Street home early in the morning on July 22 and found Crabtree had been shot. Crabtree was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment, where he died later that afternoon.
During the investigation, authorities said detectives learned there was an argument between Crabtree and two others behind a 13th Street home. Police said Crabtree returned to his home and was shot outside his house shortly after he returned.
Jones was convicted of second-degree robbery, a felony charge, in 2016 in McCracken County, according to police.
