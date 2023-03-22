A man released to a halfway house in Paducah has been arrested for violating his parole and for failing to comply with the sex offender registry, after he was found at a local church that has a daycare, according to Paducah Police reports.
Adam Hicks, address unknown, was arrested Tuesday after Paducah police received a call that Hicks was at the church requesting money for a bus ticket to Bowling Green.
Hicks was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, ages 5 and 9, in Warren County in 2003, according to police reports. He later was convicted of felony theft by unlawful taking, also in Warren County. He pleaded guilty in 2016 for failing to comply with the sex offender registry, according to a police news release.
Hicks was released to the Paducah halfway house on Feb. 21, 2023, and walked away from the facility Sunday. On Monday, probation and parole officials obtained a warrant charging him with parole violation, according to the news release.
Paducah police were notified that Hicks was non-compliant with the sex offender registration and a warrant charging him with failure to comply was obtained, reports indicate.
Hicks was arrested after police were notified that he was at the local church on Tuesday. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
