A 26-year-old Nebo man was arrested following a standoff on Interstate 24 at mile marker 51 near the Lyon- Caldwell County Line Wednesday night.
The Kentucky State Police identified the man as Dean Ardornato. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of firearm by felon. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.
Authorities said the incident shut down that portion of I-24 for two hours. Adornato, KSP said, was armed with a handgun.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, KSP received reports of a man walking down I-24 near mile marker 51 westbound with a flashlight.
Arriving law enforcement determined the man, later identified as Adornato, was carrying a handgun. He allegedly fired the gun multiple times into the ground and in the air.
Authorities said Adornato was taken into custody following an hour of negotiation.
Ardornato’s car was later found on a side road near the interstate, authorities said.
No injuries were reported and law enforcement did not discharge any weapons, authorities said.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 was assisted on scene by KSP Post 2, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Eddyville Police Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Highway Department, and Lyon County EMS.
