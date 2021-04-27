A man accused of raping two Tennessee teens in his Paducah home in 2018 pleaded guilty to multiple charges in McCracken County court Monday.
Joshua Meyer admitted to taking two teenage girls from Tennessee across state lines to his home in the Forrest Hills neighborhood in 2018.
Investigators have said Meyer tied up the girls, who were 15 and a 16, before repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting them.
Police said the girls had been reported missing in Henderson, Tennessee. They were found after they escaped from the home and ran to another house in the neighborhood.
Meyer pleaded guilty to several charges, including first-degree rape and sodomy.
The recommended sentence is 16 -1/2 years. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 12.
