A former McCracken man wanted for sending messages of a sexual nature to an underage girl in Florida was arrested in Indiana Tuesday.
Cody Allen, 19, is charged with prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted earlier this year by officials from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida, regarding to an underage female receiving sexual messages from an adult male living in McCracken County.
The joint investigation resulted in the identification of Allen, who was living in McCracken at the time the messaging took place. Further investigation revealed that Allen had moved to Elwood, Indiana.
Detectives then began communicating with the Elwood Police Department, who were able to locate and interview Allen. Police said Allen “expressed knowledge of the victim” and to communicating with her before being placed under arrest.
