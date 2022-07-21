Paducah police arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was wanted for allegedly firing a shotgun during an altercation on Boyd Street earlier this month, according to a department news release.
Delvon R. Clemons, 31, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Clemons was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after police said an officer found over $2,000 in Clemons’ pocket, and four plastic bags with suspected fentanyl pills and a bag with marijuana in Clemons’ truck.
According to police, on July 4, a man, later identified by police as Clemons, got a shotgun out of his vehicle during an altercation and discharged the weapon. Police said Clemons then fled the scene as officers arrived.
Just after midnight Wednesday, police responded to a report of a suspicious person near Helen Street and Elmwood Avenue. Officer Brandon Cupp saw a black pickup truck in a business parking lot and shined his cruiser’s spotlight on the driver, whom Cupp identified as Clemons.
Police said Cupp stopped Clemons as he began to pull onto Helen Steet, and said Cupp smelled a marijuana scent coming from the truck.
Clemons had outstanding warrants related to the incident where he allegedly fired a shotgun on Boyd Street, police said.
Clemons was booked into the McCracken County Jail Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.