A 101-year-old Graves County man was flown to an out-of-state hospital for injuries sustained when his truck backed over him.
Graves County deputies were sent to Carter Road about 1 p.m. Monday, where they found Freeman Cook of Mayfield lying in the roadway. Cook told deputies that he pulled into his yard, believed he put his truck into park and got out.
The truck began to roll backward, and Cook tried to get back in the truck to stop it, deputies said. He lost his footing and slid under the truck. The truck backed over him, causing him several injuries, deputies said.
The truck continued into Cook’s front yard until someone who saw the incident was able to get into the truck and shifted it into park.
Cook was taken by Air Evac to an out-of-state hospital for his injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Mayfield-Graves County Fire and Rescue and Emergency Management.
