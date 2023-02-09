(Above) Emmeline Sirls (center) takes a blind smell test to determine what scents to use in her body spray, as her friends Gracey Gibbs (left) and Hailey Price, all of Marshall County, wait to make their candles, at Parcell’s Perk Coffee Shop in Draffenville. Paducah’s Pour Room Candle Bar held a popup “Galentine’s Day” event Tuesday evening at the coffee shop, allowing participants to create either sprays or candles. Coffee shop manager Morgan Cope said more than 70 people attended the event, and she hopes to have more popup events from local businesses at the shop. “We love having the outreach from other communities,” she said.
(Below) Christina Banks (left), of Paducah, and Amanda King, of Calvert City, stir scents into the candles they created at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.