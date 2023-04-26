When Margaret Solomon Gunn found a Turkish doily online, she knew she wanted it for a quilt.
She didn’t know she’d eventually create a quilt around it that would win her the top award at this year’s American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Paducah.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
When Margaret Solomon Gunn found a Turkish doily online, she knew she wanted it for a quilt.
She didn’t know she’d eventually create a quilt around it that would win her the top award at this year’s American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Paducah.
“I was looking for something for the other quilt that I have in this show, and I stumbled upon it, and decided that I was going to design something around these (doilies) because they were interesting,” she said.
Gunn, of Gorham, Maine, was awarded Best of Show at the awards banquet, held Tuesday evening at Walker Hall.
“It’s been kind of a surreal few days,” Gunn said.
Her quilt, named “Sweet Madame Blue,” takes inspiration from Turkish culture in its colors and patterns, and its production spanned parts of three years, from 2019 to 2022.
“I really wanted to just pay homage to where I got those doilies,” she said.
“This one was truly trying to bring the culture into it.”
Producing the quilt, she said, stretched her, not only in hand-dyeing the colored silk threads, but also because she’s not really a fan of the color blue.
“I had to work outside of my comfort zone quite a bit.”
Gunn, who said she’s won the Best of Show award three times previously, and quilts as a business, said winning is always a surprise, as judges change every year and it’s difficult to anticipate what specific features will make the best impression.
“You make what you love, and what you feel in your soul,” Gunn said.
Gunn’s other quilt, “Hungarian Rhapsody” won third place in the movable machine wall quilt category.
AQS President Bill Schroeder opened the banquet noting the society had recently held its 100th show in Branson, Missouri, and had cumulatively awarded more than $6 million to quilters over the years.
He called all the quilts in the show “absolutely amazing.”
The award ceremony had a strong international contingent, as 13 awards were given to quilters from Japan, while quilters from Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia also won awards.
Aki Sakai, of Tokyo, won the best wall quilt and best miniature quilt awards.
A complete list of winners will be published on the AQS website, americanquilter.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.