Maiden Alley's Oktoberfest taking spread out, in-restaurant format

Maiden Alley Cinema’s Oktoberfest celebration is taking a slightly different form this year.
The annual event is the theater’s largest fundraiser — bringing in over $30,000 in 2019 with nearly 700 attendees — but health precautions have forced the organizers to spread the event out over a week and do it inside of Sara Bradley’s Freight House in downtown Paducah.
So from October 13-17, Freight House’s menu will feature German-inspired menu items that are Oktoberfest-themed, including special cocktails and beer served in leftover glassware from past years’ iterations of the festival. A share of the proceeds from the sales of these menu items goes to the theater.
“We were already going to change our format and go from downtown to midtown at Dry Ground … just to help us have a smaller overhead and obviously, with the pandemic, we can’t have a big party,” MAC executive director Rebecca Madding said. “Usually for Oktoberfest people are wearing their dirndls and lederhosen and dancing and having a great time in close quarters.
“Obviously that would just be morally and ethically irresponsible to do health-wise in this current climate.”
There were ways to make it socially distant, but Madding didn’t want to spoil the spirit of the event, particularly with this being the festival’s 10th year.
“I just didn’t want to make it something weird and clinical. It’s almost selfish to try to make it into something that would kill what it is. We didn’t want to do something that was unethical and unsafe, but we still wanted to do something. It wouldn’t have been right if there wasn’t anything.”
The menu items will be sold during Freight House business hours (5-9 p.m.) and available for takeout or dine-in. The theater will have a booth outside the restaurant on Friday and Saturday where people can buy vintage Oktoberfest merchandise and learn about the city’s only independent arthouse theater.
Further information is available via the Maiden Alley Cinema, Freight House and Chef Sara Bradley social media channels.
Madding expressed her gratitude to Bradley.
“We’re very fortunate that Freight House was still willing to give up part of their menu to us and giving us a portion of the proceeds because restaurants are hurting, too, with their limited capacity,” she said.
Bradley is excited to join forces with MAC for this socially distant fundraiser, their second together in the past two months, and hopes that people come in wearing their Oktoberfest garb.
“While it isn’t going to be as grand as most people expect, it’s going to get the job done,” Bradley told the Sun. “We’re going to raise money for Maiden Alley Cinema which is really been impacted by COVID-19. Movie theaters have taken a large hit during these times, as well as restaurants.
“It is so important that people remember the little guys during this time. Shop local, support small and buy gift certificates or movie tickets.”
