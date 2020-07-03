Paducah’s Maiden Alley Cinema was named as the recipient of two different grants this week — one that helps keep the lights on and another enabling programming that sheds light on an important cause.
The Art-House America Campaign — organized by the Criterion Collection, in conjunction with several other prominent cinematic businesses and organizations — organized a GoFundMe account to aid independent art house theaters around the country survive the forced COVID-19 shutdown. Over 5,100 people chipped in to donate just north of $840,000 to the cause.
MAC has received two grants from this campaign, a $2,500 one in April during its first wave and a second $2,700 one Monday — combining to contribute around $5,200 to the nonprofit cinema. These funds will enable the theater to pay its operating costs and avoid staffing furloughs.
“The basis of the grant is to help independent cinemas survive, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” Maiden Alley executive director Rebecca Madding said. “Three months of closure is a huge hit. As a nonprofit, raising funds is always on your mind 24/7 and then you add a pandemic on top of that when we’ve still got payroll, utilities, insurance and all of these other bills that don’t stop. Even though our operations were stopped, the bills didn’t.”
The theater opened its doors for the first time since the shutdown in mid-June and has continued to screen films at around a third of its capacity.
“Dark Knight” director Christopher Nolan has been one of the big proponents for contributions to movie theaters in the COVID-19 era, authoring a “Washington Post” column on the subject in March.
“When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever,” he wrote. “The combination of that pent-up demand and the promise of new movies could boost local economies and contribute billions to our national economy.
“We don’t just owe it to the 150,000 workers of this great American industry to include them in those we help, we owe it to ourselves. We need what movies can offer us.”
This grant — combined with some local donations — is helping MAC make it through the pandemic.
“That’s not with film expenses. We have these things that we have to pay just to stay open as a business, let alone paying the fees from movie studios,” Madding said. “They keep the lights on. Thirty years ago they started the Paducah Film Society, and 20 years ago they made Maiden Alley. I want to keep that going forward and to be able to do what we’ve got to, to get over this COVID hump.”
• • •
The Kentucky Foundation for Women announced that MAC would be receiving a $2,500 Arts Meets Activism grant in a news release Thursday.
These funds, Madding explained, will be used to create a program geared toward young women in the community interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). She wants to add an ‘A’ (for Arts) to make STEAM, collaborating with Paducah’s Sprocket for a free workshop where high school-aged girls can design items using 3D printing technology for display at the theater, where they will be received for a free documentary screening.
“We wanted to do something hands-on with this,” Madding said, “and it’s really important to us to advocate for women in STEM, because it’s obvious that’s still a disparity in our society.”
• • •
For information on Maiden Alley Cinema, including show times — “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” is screening this weekend — visit www. maidenalleycinema.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.