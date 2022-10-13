Oktoberfest, one of Maiden Alley Cinema’s largest fundraisers, returns to Paducah Saturday with a full slate of activities from 1-6 p.m. at Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway.
The fundraiser helps provide funding and assistance with other MAC projects throughout the year.
Maiden Alley Cinema is one of four Art house cinemas in Kentucky.
“Maiden Alley Cinema is a 501c nonprofit arthouse cinema,” said Rebecca Madding, executive director of Maiden Alley. “We specialize in independent film, documentary, film, and foreign film, as well as some first run and repertory films.”
According to Madding, “Oktoberfest was actually the brainchild of our previous executive director, Landee Bryant, and the Kirchhoffs of Kirchhoff Bakery, “ she said. “Now it’s our biggest fundraiser. We had over 1,000 people attend last year and it rained. Last year we moved it from downtown to Midtown and Dry Ground Brewery.”
The event will have music including Paducah Jazz Patrol, Groovelane, Judy and the Blue Rose and The Solid Rock’it Boosters and alcohol and food from Dry Ground Brewing Company, Paducah Beer Werks, Dam Brewhaus, Mile Wide Beer Co., Blue Stallion Brewing Company, Hive and Barrel cider, Buzzard Bros BBQ, Chimney’s Food Trailer and Fresh Foodies Gourmet Catering.
Despite the common association between alcohol and Oktoberfest, Maiden Alley has made the event open to all ages, with bubbles, face painting, chalk and Huyck Farms cider for kids in steins of their own.
The event will also include a stein-holding contest and, for the first time, a keg squat contest.
“Citizen’s Gym is helping with the contests,” Madding said. “I’m from an hour outside of Cincinnati, which has a large German community. So I was looking for activities they do and I found the stein-holding contests. Participants hold a stein full of beer at shoulder height out, elbow locked, for as long as they can. The longest last year was around three minutes.”
This evolved into the keg squat with participants holding a squat with an empty beer keg.
