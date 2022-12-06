PADNWS-12-06-22 MAIDEN ALLEY PHOTO

Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting a screening of “165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with ticket sales all being donated toward United Way of Western Kentucky’s tornado relief efforts.

 COURTESY OF JONATHAN PETRAMALA

With the first anniversary of the tornado and storms that tore through western Kentucky approaching this weekend, Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting a screening of the documentary “165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky,” a documentary sharing stories from survivors of the tornado, on Wednesday night and will be donating all ticket proceeds toward tornado relief efforts in the area.

All ticket proceeds from the screening will be donated to the United Way of Western Kentucky to go toward tornado relief efforts in the area. Tickets for the screening are $10.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In