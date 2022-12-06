With the first anniversary of the tornado and storms that tore through western Kentucky approaching this weekend, Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting a screening of the documentary “165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky,” a documentary sharing stories from survivors of the tornado, on Wednesday night and will be donating all ticket proceeds toward tornado relief efforts in the area.
All ticket proceeds from the screening will be donated to the United Way of Western Kentucky to go toward tornado relief efforts in the area. Tickets for the screening are $10.
The film will be showing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Maiden Alley Cinema in downtown Paducah. Following the screening of the 45-minute film, there will be a panel discussion and Q&A session featuring filmmaker Jonathan Petramala, Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley and a representative from the United Way of Western Kentucky. WKMS News Director Derek Operle will moderate the discussion.
“165 Miles” centers on the first-hand accounts of survivors of the storm and what happens to the people who are left to deal with the aftermath of a storm that devastated their hometowns. Filmmakers, including Petramala, Brandon Clement and Andy Coates, spoke with several western Kentucky storm survivors, including survivors in Mayfield and Bremen.
The documentary, which first premiered at the Louisville International Festival of Film in October, also won the Best Documentary Short award at the River’s Edge International Film Festival in Paducah in November.
Maiden Alley Cinema Executive Director Rebecca Madding said it was important to the theatre and the filmmakers to bring “165 Miles” back as a special event outside of REIFF as the region reflects on the one-year anniversary of the tornado and the relief work that remains.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.