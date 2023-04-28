PADNWS-04-28-23 MURRAY STATE - PHOTO

The recent recognitions are added to Murray State’s ranking last fall as one of the top schools in the country in multiple categories.

 Contributed photo

Murray State University has recently been ranked among the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools for three programs — Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) and Master’s of Public Administration (MPA) by U.S. News & World Report. These recognitions are added to Murray State’s ranking last fall as one of the top schools in the country in multiple categories, marking the institution’s 32nd consecutive year of top-tier rankings by the reputable college guide.

Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines including business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing.

