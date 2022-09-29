PADNWS-09-29-22 MADE TO STAY PHOTO

David and Carol Wright, in the middle, were presented with the inaugural Carol and David Wright Community Service Award on Wednesday by the nonprofit organization they helped establish. Also pictured are Sarah Walker, at left, the organization’s executive director, and Fletcher Schrock, the board chair.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Made to Stay, a local nonprofit, honored its founders David and Carol Wright Wednesday, following their retirement in July.

Founded Jan 1, 2015, the organization helps local stay at home elderly to function with help from volunteers providing in-home assistance up to eight times a month including grocery trips, doctors appointments and more.

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In