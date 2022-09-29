Made to Stay, a local nonprofit, honored its founders David and Carol Wright Wednesday, following their retirement in July.
Founded Jan 1, 2015, the organization helps local stay at home elderly to function with help from volunteers providing in-home assistance up to eight times a month including grocery trips, doctors appointments and more.
David and Carol Wright were two of the founders of the organization and Carol served as the executive director until this year.
“When most folks are their age, they’re looking at retirement or already retired and just enjoying a life of leisure,” said Fletcher Schrock, board chair for the nonprofit organization.
“Then we have David and Carol here. When I think about public service, I think about David and Carol.”
The idea for the organization began when Carol and her husband were forced to take care of Carol’s wheelchair-bound mother who needed full-time care, and Carol saw an ad for an organization called the Village Network, a group of organizations that help to provide in-home care to those who need it most.
“They began to wonder whether an organization like that could work in McCracken County,” Schrock said. “Carol began to do research and found that yes there was a need and ability for this in McCracken County and there were volunteers that would help … a lot of work went into developing the nonprofit and on Jan. 1, 2015, Made to Stay was born.”
After the nonprofit was created, the Wright’s immediately set to work donating time and resources to strengthen and grow the organization.
“I would submit that it was only through their bold and determined leadership that Made to Stay has persevered despite many obstacles, the biggest of which was the pandemic, the likes of which none of us have ever seen before,” Schrock said. “It’s only fitting that we take time to recognize them now as they moved on to Bowling Green and the next season of their lives.”
The pandemic was the point where they had decided it was time to move away from the organization as Carol’s health declined. In June, Carol stepped down as executive director, passing the position on to Sarah Walker.
“We had just started to slow down and my health turned,” Carol Wright said. “That’s why I had to turn it over and give it over. We feel so blessed to have Sarah take it over because she is just a perfect person. She’s wonderful. And she has a lot of skills that I did not have when we first started this.”
All involved wanted to emphasize how much this organization relies on its volunteers.
“Its all about volunteers,” David Wright said. “We were retired and helped how we can but without the volunteers we wouldn’t have made it to over 4000 assistances with no misses and postponing only a few non important trips. We relied on them.”
For now, the organization looks to the future.
“I feel wonderful seeing this grow,” Carol Wright said. “It just gives me goosebumps.”
“From here our biggest goal is to get more people informed about what we are doing,” Walker. “Getting the word out, participating in events, having information spread about the organization is the best way for us to gain volunteers and help the community and potentially surrounding communities more.”
To apply to volunteer and for more information, visit Made to Stay’s website at madetostay.org.
