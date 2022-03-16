EDDYVILLE — Lyon County High School held a send-off for the boys’ basketball team on Tuesday before they headed to Lexington for the 2022 UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament.
The team’s send-off included a walk through the elementary, middle and high schools, along with a pep rally in the gym.
After all, it’s been 71 years since the team went to the state tournament. The Lyon County Lyons won the 2nd Region championship earlier this month with an 87-69 victory against Hopkinsville.
The community is excited about the team’s success, and Lyon County High School Principal Tom Radivonyk suggests why.
“For a long time — these small schools, the narrative was a school of 300 couldn’t play on this level, and we’re killing that, so it’s awesome,” he said. “It fills us with a lot of confidence. We have success in a lot of our programs to celebrate. It’s a great day to be a Lyon!”
Even those who weren’t there the last time Lyon County made it this far understand the significance. Athletic Director Zach Thomas has been with the school for 10 years, and he said:
“I hope that everybody realizes how big of an impact this season has had on our community and how long it will last. And I hope that they have to turn the electricity off when we leave because the whole county goes.”
However, people aren’t forgetting how much hard work this took.
“They just put a ton of work in all summer long for four years. This is what their goal was,” added assistant coach Tom Rooyakkers. “They’ve just worked so hard. They deserve it. They’re going to play unbelievably. We’re proud of them.”
But that doesn’t mean the Lyons are satisfied just yet. In fact, Rooyakkers continued that “we’re still a young team, so we may make a couple more trips up there.”
The Lyons are scheduled to play 5th Region champ John Hardin on Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
