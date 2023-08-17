LYON COUNTY — Lyon County leaders have responded after hearing details about two charges against Russell Brian McDonald concerning alleged sex offender registry violations. McDonald is the tourism director for Grand Rivers.
An open records request was filed with Kentucky State Police to get the citation on these charges out of Lyon County. McDonald has been on the sex offender registry since 2005 after a conviction of two counts of sexual abuse first-degree involving a child.
He currently faces three sex offender registry violations of playgrounds and schools — one in Marshall County, two in Lyon County — and all three from 2022. He’s accused of handing out cotton candy to children during events.
The Grand Rivers Tourism Office was open and on Wednesday afternoon, Local 6 asked McDonald if he would be available for an interview. He gave no comment and referred Local 6 to his lawyer, Dave Bundrick.
Bundrick also said no to an interview.
One alleged violation was at Lyon County Elementary School for a PTO-sponsored event back in October 2022.
“Kid games set up, face painting booth, things of that nature. There’s always some type of food vendors that come in to help with that and, this past year — yes, there was a cotton candy vendor that was invited by our PTO to come be a part of that,” said Russ Tilford, superintendent for Lyon County Schools.
Tilford said he’s disappointed. There’s supposed to be a higher standard that visitors should abide by.
“We didn’t call WPSD (Local 6) to verify background checks on you guys (Wednesday),” Tilford said, referring to media personnel present for an interview. “You’re here for a one-time deal and we would expect that WPSD is going to send folks that are above board just like we would expect out of any other vendor.”
McDonald had another alleged violation of the sex offender registry at Vista Ridge Park in Kuttawa.
Kuttawa Tourism Director Justin Kimbro said he’s taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
“I’m actually leaning on our city council and the mayor’s office to make sure that we do everything the right way,” Kimbro said. “Again, I don’t want to discriminate — age, race, whatever it happens to be, income — so I’m sure these incidents that he’s been involved in, I’m sure there are other city halls and city councils talking about this.”
As for Tilford, he said school staff members followed the law.
“I think we want to have better communication perhaps with our vendors that we invite to our campus for whatever reason and make sure they understand they have a responsibility to send folks that are in compliance … that are not a registered sex offender,” Tilford said.
