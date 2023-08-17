Grand Rivers

Lyon County leaders have responded after hearing details about two charges against Russell Brian McDonald concerning alleged sex offender registry violations. McDonald is the tourism director for Grand Rivers.

 JANE KIM

An open records request was filed with Kentucky State Police to get the citation on these charges out of Lyon County. McDonald has been on the sex offender registry since 2005 after a conviction of two counts of sexual abuse first-degree involving a child.

