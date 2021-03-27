By MATTHEW CARNERO MACIAS
EDDYVILLE — Kelsie Hoitomt relocated from Wisconsin to Kentucky to be closer to family, specifically her sister, who will soon be going to college.
Starting Lyon Nutrition wasn’t the plan when she moved, and finding a partner was unexpected as well.
Hoitomt’s background is in finance, and she enjoyed her previous career, so becoming an Herbalife partner has been transformative. It also has become a community asset where people visit to socialize and learn about taking care of their bodies.
As an early career, Hoitomt bartended and practiced journalism in Wisconsin. She does miss aspects of that life, but her calling and role in Eddyville commands her existence.
Hoitomt took notice of the food landscape in Lyon County and western Kentucky and saw a need for health and wellness businesses.
“I feel like this is really popular because there isn’t a lot of options,” Hoitomt said.
Although Princeton has more food options, traveling outside of Eddyville for a food run does not happen very often.
“Lyon County as a whole is very health-conscious,” Hoitomt said. “We’re definitely a blessing to have here.”
Lyon Nutrition may be expanding to Princeton. Hoitomt is actively seeking a partner there. Herbalife partners and storefronts are located in Paducah and Benton.
Her clients range from teachers and students to Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce, city council members, and first responders.
“We are like a lifeline to the people who are on their feet all the time,” Hoitomt said. Local nurses and doctors and medical personnel visit frequently and have become regular customers.
Since September, Hoitomt has been searching for a location to open up her business. She moved to Kentucky last May, and Lyon Nutrition opened in January.
Enterprising opportunities are available for entrepreneurs and small-business owners, Hoitomt said; Eddyville has affordable rent incentives and the city and county are great business partners who freely share resources and information.
The strip mall where Lyon Nutrition is located could use a facelift, Hoitomt pointed out. “These malls just die because people just don’t shop like they used to.”
Online shopping has made it difficult for any brick-and-mortar store to succeed and thrive in the U.S.
Community feedback raises concerns about the 2 p.m. closing time. The sentiment expressed is that it is too early and people would like to see the hours extended.
“We’re not here to make a sale, we’re here to make an impact,” Hoitomt said.
Isabella Ortiz, Lyon Nutrition partner, graduated from Lyon County High School in 2020.
Ortiz is a caregiver, lifeguard at Venture River, phlebotomist at the HOPE Center, and a full-time student attending the nursing program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
She joined Lyon Nutrition because she believes it fits right into the community that cares about its neighbors and fellow residents.
“People have found our little hole in the wall here,” Ortiz said. “I really want something that will bring our young kids out.”
Ortiz understands what growing up in Eddyville is like and can identify with teenagers and young adults who desire entertainment venues and healthy, fresh restaurants.
“We’re Southern, we’re all pretty much Baptist, this place kind of helps drive the healthy aspect,” Ortiz said.
