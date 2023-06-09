FANCY FARM — Planning for the 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on Aug. 5, where thousands of people are expected to taste some western Kentucky barbecue, play bingo and other games, as well as listen to the political stump speeches, is underway.

This year’s master of ceremonies for the political speaking will be David Beck, the president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which operates two major convention and exhibition facilities in Louisville: the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.

