EDDYVILLE — Although a bill to alleviate heavy jail costs for Lyon County taxpayers seems stuck in the Committee on Committees, Judge-Executive Wade White remains optimistic it will pass this session of the General Assembly.
“I don’t know why it wouldn’t have a chance” of passage, White said. “I don’t see anything that does anything but make things a little bit better for us.”
The legislation, House Bill 396, filed by 6th District State Rep. Chris Freeland, provides for a second circuit judge in the 56th Judicial Circuit starting Jan. 1, 2023. Traditionally, the circuit, comprising Lyon, Caldwell, Livingston and Trigg counties, has had only one circuit judge. Judge C.A. Woodall has been on the bench there since 2007. A second circuit judge would allow cases to move through the system more quickly.
A document on Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell’s letterhead explained the need for a second circuit judge. “… Historical data and successive weighted analytical studies establish the 56th Judicial District’s single circuit court judge consistently handles among the heaviest caseloads of any trial court judge in the Commonwealth and remains among the most overworked of all Kentucky trial judges,” the document reads. “Significantly contributing to the district’s long-standing heavy caseload is the fact that two major penal institutions operated by the Kentucky Department of Corrections are located within its borders. In addition, the increased incidence of drug activity related to the presence of U.S. Interstate highway 24 and the Land Between the Lakes recreational area within its borders adds significantly to the district’s bottleneck of cases.”
White noted that adjoining Crittenden County averages about 11 people housed in its jail. At the same time, “we average 25 or 30,” he said.
Lyon no longer has a jail and pays Crittenden, Marshall and sometimes Christian County to house offenders arrested within their county lines.
“If you look at Lyon County only, you can compare us to Trigg County, Caldwell and Crittenden and our number of people in jail are always higher than all of those,” White said. “When we started pointing this out, that’s when they put together the circuit numbers so you could see that for the size of the county, our numbers were so high we couldn’t get through the docket and it was costing all of us a whole lot of money so that’s why (court authorities) finally said, ‘OK let’s do this.’
“It might work and it might not, I don’t know,” White added.
What White does know is that every time the court continues a case, it costs Lyon taxpayers $1,000.
“And there are a lot of them,” he said. “So it takes everybody in the whole system working a little bit smarter and understanding that (extra jail cost) hurts us all. It keeps us from being able to do other things that we need to do. A county is not equipped to pay for that. What happens, a lot of times is (the state) will keep somebody in a county jail for almost a year trying them, and then after the trial, when (the accused) finally gets on the state dime, they’ll release (the convicted person) in a month or two and say, ‘Well, time served.’
“All that’s happening is (the state) is just shifting the cost off to the county,” White said. “We just can’t afford that kind of situation. When (an offender) is charged with a state crime, if the state would pick up that fee, they’d probably get the defendant through the system a lot quicker. The people who are paying for this aren’t in control of it, and that never is a good system.
“All over the state, this is happening to where the counties are having to come up with the money for an inmate who is charged with a state crime, prosecuted by state employees through a state system, but the county pays for it,” White said. “It’s not a good system and it needs changes. This second judge, maybe that will help some for our circuit.”
According to the document from Nickell: “Despite Circuit Judge Woodall’s diligent and laudable efforts — together with those of the district’s four circuit clerks, commonwealth’s attorney, four county attorneys, other court staff, and private attorneys — the district’s overwhelming criminal, civil, and family court caseload and limited judicial resources continue to result in backlogged judicial proceedings, delayed justice, and increased taxpayer costs. Because the longstanding situation had become so dire, Chief Justice John Minton Jr., sought to provide short-term, partial relief in late 2019 by designating District Judge Jamus Redd — one of the district’s two district judges — as a special circuit court judge to assist with probation revocation hearings and family court litigation, in addition to carrying out his heavy district court duties.
“As required by the Legislature in KRS 21A.350, the Administrative Office of the Courts, conducts a periodic weighted caseload study to ensure judicial resources are properly allocated across the state. The weighted caseload study helps to determine an ‘implied judicial need’ for each county, which shows the number of judges needed to address the judicial workload for that county. By way of example, if a circuit court has an implied judicial need of 1.00, that means the workload justifies the need for one full-time judge. Similarly, if a court has an implied judicial need of 2.50, the workload justifies the need for two-and-a-half judges. If that circuit has two judges, each judge would have a workload of 1.25.
“In the 56th Judicial District, the implied judicial need for a circuit court judge is 1.65, which means the workload justifies the need for nearly two circuit court judges,” the document says. “Put another way, it means that Circuit Judge Woodall is doing 1.65 times or 165% of the work of one full-time circuit court judge. The workload for a circuit court judge in the 56th Judicial District has increased since the Supreme Court first started conducting the weighted caseload study in 2014. Each weighted caseload study looks at the previous three years’ numbers to determine the average workload.
“For the period from 2012-2014, the implied judicial need for a circuit court judge in the 56th Judicial District was 1.33, putting it in the top five among general jurisdiction circuit courts. For the period from 2015-2017, the implied judicial need was 1.54, which was the highest workload in the state (tied with the single circuit court in the 15th Judicial District (Carroll, Grant, Owen). From 2017-2019, the implied judicial need increased again to 1.65, which is the highest workload for any circuit court in the state by more than. Further, the JWAC determined an implied judicial need of 1.40 should be the cutoff for determining when an additional judge is needed, meaning a new judgeship should not be requested until a single judge is doing the work of at least 1.40 judges.”
