Lyon historians plan an outreach program next month to assist Paducah’s Hotel Metropolitan prepare for the 8th of August festival.
“We are getting a group of our board of directors and our guides who work at the museum to help Betty Dobson who is an Old Eddyville native,” said Della Oliver, vice president of the Lyon County Historical Society.
“Betty Landers Dobson grew up right there near Rose Hill, (the Lyon County Museum). She has worked so hard on the Metropolitan Hotel, and she needs help. She has gotten up a program for the first few weeks in August. I just see it (historians helping historians) as a win-win on so many levels that it excites me to do it.”
Dobson is director of the Hotel Metropolitan, located at 724 Oscar Cross Avenue in Paducah. The joint work day is planned for July 25, Oliver said.
“I think they want to give a little sprucing up to the front area or the pots on the front porch of the hotel, and the way I understand that is, they want to offer some services,” Dobson said in a telephone interview. “I told them that I would welcome their efforts on that particular day. This is warm weather, so I believe they are going to come early in the morning. With this old building there is always something — there is always a constant need at the hotel.”
Dobson said she likes the connection Oliver proposed of one historical entity helping another. The Hotel Metropolitan is the historic lodging facility opened in 1909 by 24-year-old widow, Maggie Steed. It was the only hotel in Paducah that catered to African Americans during the many years of segregation into the mid-1950s. Some of the nation’s best known Black celebrities stayed there during their careers. And on occasion, Dobson has shown her own acting talent by portraying the vivacious, young businesswoman, Maggie Steed. Legends of the entertainment world who have stayed at the hotel include Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, B.B. King, Bobby “Blue” Bland and Ike and Tina Turner.
Oliver, who was Dobson’s Girl Scout leader, said she wants to build cohesion among local historians.
“I’m wanting to build memories, I’m wanting to build strength into our unit,” she said. “Having a commonality to work on (the hotel) and knowing we all did it together will build a memory that will strengthen our group. All I want from it is the joy of giving to Betty and then strengthening our group — an outreach from one historical organization to another.”
Besides preparing the hotel for the 8th of August celebration, the Hotel Metropolitan also needs a new roof and other repairs. However, Dobson said she hopes the “city is going to step up” and repair the building’s roof. “They have been so gracious to say that they are going to put a roof on the hotel,” she said.
The 8th of August Homecoming will begin on Aug. 4, with Dr. Alicstyne Turley speaking on “Emancipation Saturday” at 5:30 p.m. at the hotel. Admission is free. “This event is in partnership with the McCracken County (Public) Library and WKMS radio in Murray,” Dobson said. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the hotel will be open for tours by appointment.
“Then we’ll have some kind of hospitality event where we’ll offer people an opportunity to get together by age group. It will be at the labor Union Local 1214,” Dobson said.
“At this event, it’s not only a gathering per se, it’s an opportunity to document this 8th of August group, their experiences over their lifetimes because my age group is becoming those that are leaving (this life). If their memories are not documented it’s almost like the loss of the era of my Mom.”
Such events bring attention to the hotel and often generate donations from the public that help with the hotel’s upkeep, Dobson said.
“We always give an opportunity for donations and again that opens to a segment of folks who might not visit the hotel. All donations are welcome and appreciated,” she said. “We also have another event — Lyon County native Duke Wade is coming to Paducah. I’m hosting a dinner for him on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the labor Union Local 1214 Hall located at 1415 South 3rd St. The cost is $25. The hotel will benefit from the proceeds. The menu will include pulled pork and fried chicken. Margorie Marshall who is called the real songbird of the South will be here to sing a couple of songs. She’s a real blues singer, she lives in Louisville. It’s big stuff to have her, and Duke is going to speak,” Dobson said.
“Thomas Cork was supposed to attend, but he has become ill and we don’t know if he is going to make it, but we are going to still honor Mr. Cork. He was one of the first Marines to enlist at Munford Point.
“I just really enjoy that my hometown family has embraced what I’m trying to accomplish here in preserving history, and not just African American history,” Dobson said. “I’m preserving history, and trying to keep this building going. That’s what it’s about and bringing attention. I can’t do this forever and maybe some young person will express an interest so I can sit back … like my Mama used to do.”
