PADNWS-07-23-22 HOTEL METROPOLITAN - PHOTO

The Hotel Metropolitan is located at 724 Oscar Cross Ave. in Paducah.

 Sun files

Lyon historians plan an outreach program next month to assist Paducah’s Hotel Metropolitan prepare for the 8th of August festival.

“We are getting a group of our board of directors and our guides who work at the museum to help Betty Dobson who is an Old Eddyville native,” said Della Oliver, vice president of the Lyon County Historical Society.

