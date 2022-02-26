A Lyon County couple will appear next month as dance instructors in an event to benefit child cancer patients. Cash and Terrie White will be the partners of two of the 12 fundraising dancers in the second annual Dancing for Gold on March 12 at the Paducah Convention Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Terrie White will dance with Noah Bergren, a meteorologist at WPSD Local 6, and Cash White will be the dancing partner of Kim Robinson, who was Mrs. Kentucky in 2021. Robinson manages two Snap Fitness centers in Marshall County.
Bergren, who emceed the first Dancing for Gold event last year, said soon thereafter that he wanted to be a dancer this year. The first event more than met its $100,000 goal, which is also this year’s goal. Dancers have already raised $91,273, and only three front-row tables remain unsold.
“We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way, and childhood cancer is something that really troubles me,” said Cash White. “This is something I can do ... by giving my time to help this cause.”
The Whites are well-known in western Kentucky as ballroom dance instructors. Both have used their skills through the years to raise money for cancer research, each having lost a parent to cancer.
“Cash and I have been involved in these types of events since 2008,” Terrie White said. “I’ve always loved to dance and loved teaching dance. I can’t think of a better way to raise money for worthwhile charities in our area.
“We’ve met many wonderful people during the past 14 or 15 years by giving our time to these organizations. We were instructors for several years for Dancing with Our Stars, and later, I trained my daughter and her partners for two years, while dancing and training a partner for Star Ball that benefited two different organizations in Paducah. Dancing for Gold benefits Book for Hope, which provides much needed financial assistance to families of children battling cancer.”
Other dancers this year are: Grace Travis, Rae Ann Veazey, Kaci Medley, Shauna Jones, Misty Reynolds, Teresa Lindsey Travis, Susan Windhorst, Earl Davis, Jesse Byrd and Angie Woods.
Ashley and Pam Thurman are dance directors for Dancing for Gold again this year, and Book for Hope Inc. is its host charity.
Book for Hope Inc., a 501c3, is a childhood cancer organization whose board of directors, officers and dancers are all unpaid. It serves families of children fighting cancer in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
Upon receiving an application from a pediatric oncology social worker for a family needing assistance, Book for Hope gives that family an emergency envelope containing a $150 preloaded Visa card, a $50 fuel card and a $50 restaurant card. The following month, the family may submit a bill for payment of house rent, car insurance, car payment, utility bills and anything other than medical bills. The organization will continue monthly assistance to the family as long as the child is on cancer treatment. Book for Hope also donates 32% of its annual budget to childhood cancer research.
Gaylon Hayden of Paducah founded the Book for Hope charity after surviving a six-year battle with breast cancer with which she was diagnosed in 2007.
In 2013, she wrote the children’s book, “It’s Christmas Again,” the title meaning she was able to experience another Christmas. Because she wasn’t interested in making a profit from the book, she and her attorney decided to turn it into a charity to benefit children with cancer. Dancing for Gold became one of two fundraising events the charity hosts yearly. To donate, go online and research Book for Hope/Dancing for Gold.
