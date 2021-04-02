The Lyon County Conservation District will have the annual tree giveaway this year next Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. as a drive-through event in front of the office building at 650 Trade Ave. in Eddyville.
Trees will be individually wrapped and marked, and handed directly to you — you won’t even have to leave your car.
Varieties available are Pecan, Red Shumard Oak, Grey Dogwood, PawPaw, and Pin Oak. Bundles of two pecan trees and one of each of the other varieties will be pre-packaged for the giveaway.
Information on the individual tree species will be available on the district’s Facebook page.
Any questions, please leave a message for Carolyn at 270-388-7653, email usgovern ment819@bellsouth.net, or message the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LyonCountyCon servationDistrict/.
