Lyon County shines: Kentucky Western Waterlands Region emerges among Top 10 Counties for Economic Impact

The annual survey for tourism spending in Kentucky was released on Aug. 8 for the last fiscal year. One of the state regions reported was the Kentucky Western Waterlands of which Lyon County is a part.
According to the report, Lyon County was stated to have 256 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry. Labor Income surged to $8.48 million with overall spending being a staggering $34.47 million, ranking them in the top 10 counties of their region. These figures are record-breaking due in part to the tourism commission’s efforts in Kuttawa.
“We’ve seen a substantial increase of visitors from out of state looking for unique experiences that places like our wonderful city can provide for the whole family.”, stated Justin Kimbro, Executive Director of Kuttawa Tourism. He also said, “Kuttawa, Kentucky is a small city with a big personality. We’ve made a significant impact in the Waterlands Region with unique and exciting annual events that bring travelers from all over the United States to visit our area and we will continue to deliver creative adventures to our visitors.”
Lyon County is home to many natural and cultural attractions. Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley are driving forces in the county’s tourism industry. Known for its quaint feel, it’s a destination of relaxation. Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is a go-to destination for those who have a love for national parks.
Statewide, Kentucky reported 91,668 jobs in the industry. Labor income was $3.274 billion, state and local taxes generated $936.7 million. Spending on tourism took a total of $12.9 billion.
“From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler, but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry,” said Governor Andy Beshear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.