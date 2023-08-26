 Skip to main content
Lyon County shines: Kentucky Western Waterlands Region emerges among Top 10 Counties for Economic Impact

The annual survey for tourism spending in Kentucky was released on Aug. 8 for the last fiscal year. One of the state regions reported was the Kentucky Western Waterlands of which Lyon County is a part.

According to the report, Lyon County was stated to have 256 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry. Labor Income surged to $8.48 million with overall spending being a staggering $34.47 million, ranking them in the top 10 counties of their region. These figures are record-breaking due in part to the tourism commission’s efforts in Kuttawa.

