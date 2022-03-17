Lyon County deputies arrested two suspects Tuesday after a pursuit, while a third suspect remains at large, as of Wednesday.
According to a Lyon County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy and Kentucky State Police officer cleared the scene of a welfare check at a business on Ky. 93 South around 4 p.m. Tuesday, without locating the subject of the welfare check.
The sheriff’s office said that, within minutes of leaving, a call came in to dispatch indicating several people had left a dwelling and fled from the area in a Ford pickup truck. The caller reportedly believed this was suspicious and possibly related to the welfare check.
Chief Deputy Sam Adams located the truck going northbound on Ky. 93 South and tried to make a a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and turned into a residential driveway, before driving through a yard and onto adjacent property, according to the sheriff’s office.
The truck came to a stop at Hwy. 93 Mini-Storage and three people went into a wooded area. Deputy Keith Suits arrived and assisted Adams in the foot pursuits.
The sheriff’s office said Suits apprehended Adam R. Norton, 37, of Kevil, who was a wanted fugitive from Ohio Circuit Court on bail jumping, persistent felony offender and several other charges.
During the foot chase, the sheriff’s office said Norton tossed a backpack, which was later recovered and found to contain a handgun, methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Norton was charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police, trafficking methamphetamine (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and possession of fentanyl.
The sheriff’s office said it was determined Norton had “committed a residential burglary” on Palisades Drive just before this incident. He was also charged with second-degree burglary for this alleged incident.
Suits and Adams also found Nikita L. Santollo, 35, of Paducah, hiding under an abandoned mobile home off Ky. 93 South, according to the sheriff’s office. The news release said Santollo had four active warrants from McCracken County courts and two from Graves County.
The warrants listed offenses including drug possession, theft, failure to appear and bail jumping.
The sheriff’s office said that, in addition, Santollo was charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police (vehicle), second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot) and numerous traffic offenses. She also has methamphetamine-related charges pending in Lyon County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said the third occupant was identified as Skyyler D. Gore, 23, of Paducah. It indicated that Gore has multiple warrants for her arrest. She was not apprehended and remains a fugitive, as of Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. It said she also has pending charges in Lyon County relating to these incidents.
Gore is described by law enforcement as being a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
The sheriff‘s office was assisted by the Eddyville Police Department, state police and other area law enforcement agencies.
