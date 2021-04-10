Laura Fraliex is the new acting Family Resource and Youth Center director at Lyon County Schools. Her director position started the last week of February when she was balancing two jobs.
Previous to her March 1 transition, she helped families with childcare services, emergency services, and family budgets. She worked for the Audubon Area Head Start program at Lyon County Schools.
“Now I’m able to broaden my horizons and collaborate with more community members to help and serve more families in the community and the county,” Fraliex said.
Fraliex worked at Our Daily Bread in Eddyville before becoming a family advocate for the head start program.
She didn’t join the education community until age 25. “The opportunity came to apply for this position as a family advocate. It was out of my realm of waitressing. It ended up being wonderful,” Fraliex said.
She is married with two kids and expecting another in June. She lives in Kuttawa but grew up in Eddyville. During high school, her family relocated to New Washington, Indiana where she ended up graduating with a class of 52 students.
Teresa Young was acting Family Resource and Youth Center director for 20-plus years. Fraliex was appreciative of all of Young’s dedicated and invaluable achievements, which laid the groundwork for her transition. “I highly respect everything that Ms. Teresa has done over the last 20 years, and I hope to keep a lot of her programs and ideas alive in the community.”
Fraliex is focused on summer school preparations. She is working on gathering supplies for the upcoming school session.
The spring school session ends April 23, and the fall session begins Sept. 7, during most of which Fraliex will be on maternity leave.
“When I come back, my main focus will be making sure all the teachers in the classrooms and the children have all the school supplies they need to get started,” Fraliex said.
Fraliex understands that any new position has room for improvement. She said she’d like to establish a community-centric conversation going forward that will center on children and students and meeting family’s needs.
She is interested in collaborating with community-based partners who advocate for education and provide essential resources and knowledge for the school district.
Fraliex is looking forward to building on Young’s work and implementing innovative strategies that will uplift and empower Lyon County students.
“I hope to remain in this position just as long as Ms. Teresa has,” Fraliex said. “I thoroughly enjoy all the opportunities, and being able to serve a community I grew up in.”
The family resource center functions to enhance student life. The center meets families where they are and disperses community resources, such as social services, social insurance, mental health, the health department, and the housing authority. It also provides assistance with food, clothing, and other necessities.
