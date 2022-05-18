Here are the unofficial primary vote totals for Lyon County:
United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Republican)
Arnold Blankenship — 33
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick — 31
Paul V. Hamilton — 15
Rand Paul — 734
John Schiess — 7
Tami L. Stainfield — 24
County Judge-Executive (Republican)
Jenni Parent Frank — 195
Jaime Green — 668
United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Democratic)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. — 143
Charles Booker — 462
Ruth Gao — 72
John Merrill — 105
Jailer (Democratic)
Samuel “Elijah” Thorp — 213
Steve Galusha — 720
District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division (nonpartisan)
Brandon Knoth — 1,186
Matt Schalk — 361
Jennifer S. Nelson — 275
