Here are the unofficial primary vote totals for Lyon County:

United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Republican)

Arnold Blankenship — 33

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick — 31

Paul V. Hamilton — 15

Rand Paul — 734

John Schiess — 7

Tami L. Stainfield — 24

County Judge-Executive (Republican)

Jenni Parent Frank — 195

Jaime Green — 668

United States Senator — 1st Congressional District (Democratic)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. — 143

Charles Booker — 462

Ruth Gao — 72

John Merrill — 105

Jailer (Democratic)

Samuel “Elijah” Thorp — 213

Steve Galusha — 720

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division (nonpartisan)

Brandon Knoth — 1,186

Matt Schalk — 361

Jennifer S. Nelson — 275

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In