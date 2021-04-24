By MATTHEW CARNERO MACIAS
EDDYVILLE — The Lyon County Public Library Board heard the first reading of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget at its meeting last week. They also discussed library additions.
Director Lee Ann Cummins informed the board the budget increased $5,000 from last year, bringing the total to $375,000.
It is the first reading that was proposed for the year, and it will be revisited next month.
“It we would be nice if we had an unlimited budget,” Board President Carrol Wadlington said.
The total cost of the library renovations is estimated to range from $500,000 to $850,000.
Prior to negotiating renovations, Rudy Lee, Marcum electrical engineer, gave an HVAC cost opinion.
The library has been planning the library addition for close to a year — estimated to be a 2,000-plus-square-feet expansion.
The addition will include three meeting rooms, bathrooms, a drive-thru service window, and other additions.
At the moment, the board is taking recommendations and thoroughly assessing what is needed and what is desired.
In other business, library COVID-19 restrictions were discussed. Currently, the library is operating at full capacity, but adhering to Gov. Andy Beshear’s 3-feet-apart guidance.
The computer lab will add additional computer openings to offer full accessibility for the forthcoming increase in student traffic.
Cummins informed the board the website evaluation is going according to plan; the board plans to enhance the library’s website very soon.
Cummins also mentioned replacing computers will be on a tentative basis; however, a new server will be purchased for $500.
She also informed the board the Lyon County Courthouse was paying internet services for the library — internet services are included in the new budget.
Next month, the board will be amending the fiscal year 2021-22 budget and conduct the second reading.
