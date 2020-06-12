A Lyon County man was stabbed Wednesday night during an argument with a woman and was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, for treatment.
The woman, Felece M. Kern, 50, of Eddyville, was charged with second-degree assault and brought to the Crittenden County Detention Center.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was called to a Red Rock Road residence about 9:45 p.m. for an argument that they said could be heard by neighbors.
When deputies arrived, they found a man in a driveway with apparent stab wounds and a slightly injured woman, Kern, who came to the scene.
Deputies reportedly found that an argument between the two started earlier that day at that location. Kern got angry, deputies said, picked up a baseball bat and caused damage inside a residence. The man reportedly responded by causing damage to her property.
Deputies said the man then threw something at Kern, causing minor injury. She then reportedly stabbed the man in the upper torso. Deputies said the man tried to come after her, but was bitten by her dog. He tried to leave the residence, but collapsed in the driveway.
According to the incident report, the man will be charged with misdemeanor assault when he is released by the hospital.
