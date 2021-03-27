EDDYVILLE — Emily Fackler was appointed to the Lyon County Public Library Board of Trustees earlier this month.
After living in Louisville for about 11 years, she relocated to Eddyville with her husband and three children in April 2020. She is an alumna of Lyon County High School.
“It’s going really well. I’ve only been to one meeting so, there’s not a lot that is going on. I’m just in the learning stage at this point,” Fackler said.
In addition to serving the library board, she started Fackler Properties.
“I’ve completely switched gears and gone into real estate investment,” Fackler said. “I can help because I had a lot of experience in sales.”
In Louisville, she managed a team of 10 sales executives and sold insurance to clients in more than 30 states.
Currently, she’s managing a flip for someone else, a co-owner of a trailer park/village in town, and rents units in Fredonia.
Fackler does have two contacts on the board. The first being the chairman, who approached Fackler about the opening on the board, and a professional contact with whom she does business.
“I think what you can add is an opportunity to meet the community where they are,” Fackler said.
“With new board members, there are new ideas. We are excited and look forward to having Emily on the board,” said Lee Ann Cummins, Lyon County Public Library director.
Fackler said she would like to see the library become a home base for a digital-first community. She is pleased that WiFi access extends outside of the library and into the parking lot, keeping patrons safe and maintaining social distancing.
Offering additional services and reaching more residents is what she gleaned from Louisville library programs.
Fackler also confirmed an upcoming addition to the library that will expand meeting areas and provide a kitchen workshop station. There are also discussions of possibly fully reopening in May.
Fackler believes Lyon County and its library are doing a great job conducting outreach and promoting programs and services.
Fackler wants to “help fill in the gaps” and use her sales and marketing expertise to improve library strategies.
“In terms of library programs, there might be things like a 3-D printer, or robots that kids come in and learn to code with. Those types of things maybe we’re not aware of yet here, and we just haven’t used our library dollars to buy yet,” Fackler said.
The Lyon County School District is another reason she relocated to Eddyville. “One of the reasons I moved here is because the community is small and it gives the students more than what they need,” Fackler said.
“In terms of community and support, I don’t think Lyon County needs anything. I’m actually having a greater experience here.”
Also, being a mother facilitates her role in community action, and planning programs for children.
Serving in the mother/teacher role during the pandemic, Fackler has realized that online instruction and content should be more engaging and challenging. Coding is one subject she would like to see grow. “Make learning more fun. Getting creative in how you’re framing things to where kids are wanting to do the work.”
Trustees commit to four-year terms and may serve a second term if offered, which Fackler isn’t opposed to. As a new trustee, she is required to watch eight videos about the county’s library program.
Fackler also served on the Blessings in a Backpack board, which provides food for low-income families and vulnerable children who experience hunger during the weekends — outside of school lunch programs.
Being a business owner has provided an opportunity for Fackler to be freely available for the board and the library. She is also interested in the tourism activities going on in Lyon County and the Lake Barkley area.
