EDDYVILLE — Due to inclement weather and the coronavirus pandemic last year, Quiche Matchen, Lyon County Schools community education director, had to cancel that year’s health fair.
“I think this is a great way for them to receive health information,” Matchen said. “We weren’t really sure what the response from the community would be having our first ever drive-thru health fair during a pandemic, but the community came out in great numbers and supported our event.”
This year’s event saw for the first time a drive-thru dynamic. Some 114 people attended the event, which started at 4 p.m. — it ended a little early at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
It was Matchen’s third year planning and participating in the health fair, which is hosted at the Lyon County School District.
“People were happy with the items that local organizations and businesses gave out, being able to make connections with businesses, being able to see familiar faces and seeing new faces, receiving information about new businesses and learning about local healthy options for their family,” Matchen said.
Nancye Daniel was a vendor representing Champions for a Drug Free Lyon County, a community coalition of 12 sectors that works to reduce substance abuse among Lyon County youth.
The coalition is funded by a CDC (Center for Disease Prevention and Control) drug-free community grant. Parents, educators, elected officials and law enforcement make up the coalition that partners with Lyon County’s communication education department.
“This is the first time we’ve done it outside as a drive-by, and I think it’s so successful it may be permanent,” Daniel said.
Her gift bag included medicine lock bags, cutting boards, sanitizer, Frisbees and hygiene products.
Angie York, Family and Consumer Sciences extension agent for University of Kentucky’s Lyon County Cooperative Extension, was a vendor “offering the community information about nutrition, and how they can better themselves through what they eat and how they cook.”
There were close to 20 vendors who participated in this year’s health fair. Initially, there were more signed up, but not all vendors were able to make it.
Mayor Barbara Campbell of Kuttawa strolled through, and Eddyville Chief of Police Jaime Green was also in attendance.
Many students and school staff contributed to the health fair in a multitude of ways. Willa French is a freshman at Lyon County High School. Her father is a doctor who influences her health and wellness conscience.
It was French’s first time volunteering with the school. She had a pleasant time doing it and looks forward to future volunteer and outreach events.
The Community Education Department hosts a weekly Zoom yoga class on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Class instructor is Jannette Parent of Trilogy Performance Sports. Anyone can take the class for $6. A portion of the proceeds will go to Imagination Library, a free books program for Lyon County children ages 0-5.
