A two-vehicle crash along U.S. 62 in Lyon County sent two people to the hospital Saturday.
Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection with KY-818 near Eddyville around 11 a.m. Deputies said an investigation revealed that Robert T. Hunt was driving west on U.S. 62 when he failed to realize a vehicle driven by Peggy Oliver was turning off of the road and collided with the rear of her vehicle, causing it to roll over several times.
Oliver, 72, was the only person in her vehicle at the time. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries, the extent of which was not included in the police release.
Hunt, a 23-year-old from Madisonville, sustained a slight hand injury and was taken to a hospital by a friend. A young passenger in Hunt’s vehicle was uninjured in the collision. Hunt was charged with failure to produce an insurance card after his release from the hospital.
Lyon County EMS, Lyon County Rescue Squad and the Eddyville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
