The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Tuesday Lyon County attained the largest vaccination rate, 48.7%, in Pennyrile District Health Department’s five-county service area, according to the KDPH COVID-19 Dashboard.
Lyon County is estimated to have a population of 8,210, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker.
The positivity rate in Lyon County, as of Tuesday morning, was 23.71%, the current case rate was 50.5 per 100,000, there were 1,671 total cases, and 22 deaths, according to the dashboard.
PDHD serves Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Trigg counties, each having its own clinic. Lyon County has the second-lowest number of COVID-19 related deaths — 22 — in PDHD’s service area.
The Lyon County Health Department functions as the headquarters for PDHD.
Vaccinations are administered at the Lyon County Health Department, Lyon Drug Store, and McConnell Health Mart Pharmacy.
Eddy Nickell is the pharmacist at Lyon Drug Store. He said the pharmacy doesn’t currently have the cold storage capacity required to hold the Pfizer vaccine doses, adding he does not anticipate that will change, and he is not expecting to carry the Pfizer vaccine in the future.
Nickell and pharmacy staff have administered a third dose of their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised patients.
“We have given some of those and we will continue to do that at the patient’s request,” he said. “Since the delta variant has taken off, we have an increased demand.”
Nickell said he and his pharmacy staff has given more vaccinations over the last three weeks, partly due to younger people seeking vaccinations at higher rates.
Grace Donaldson of the Pennyrile District Health Department said the health district’s supply of the Pfizer vaccine is not a concern, noting health district has plenty of vaccines, and if more is needed, orders will not be an issue.
“We do think that some people are going to have a little more confidence in the Pfizer vaccine now that it has FDA approval,” she said.
Donaldson said a third vaccine dose is available for immunocompromised patients, and these third vaccine doses are currently administered to eligible patients.
Donaldson noted all five health clinics have the Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay, a rapid COVID-19 test achieving results in 15 minutes.
