Lyon County officials have approved a contract related to the ongoing clean-up following the Dec. 10 tornado.
Promise Land Tree Service specializes in tree trimming, land clearing, and debris removal and hauling.
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White and the fiscal court agreed to a contract with Promise Land at a previous meeting.
Mark Breitrick, Promise Land Tree Service owner, said his company is responsible for managing the dump and burn sites at KY-93 and KY-1055 in Lyon County.
Once the vegetation, clean lumber, and construction and demolition materials are processed, Promise Land hauls the materials to a landfill in Calvert City.
Breitrick said he expects to stay through the end of January, but additional work may continue through February.
White asks that residents transfer property debris to the right of way for collection. He said volunteers, county personnel, and Promise Land personnel are making trips throughout the county assisting residents with clean-up efforts.
Breitrick is originally from Wisconsin but calls Lyon County home. After he visited Lyon County to work during the 2009 ice storm, he decided to stay.
He said his work has took him around the country at least 40 times this year to provide disaster assistance and services.
