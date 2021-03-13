The Lyon County Ag Development Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 29 at Lyon’s Building, Lee S. Jones Park, Eddyville. The council has been called to discuss a Kentucky Ag Development Fund county cost-share request.
The KADF proposal is for a woolery (woolen mill) to be built at Stamping Ground, Kentucky, to process wool from Kentucky and surrounding states. For additional information on the council meeting, contact the Lyon County Extension Office at 270-388-2341.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
