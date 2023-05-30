EDDYVILLE – It was a beautiful morning Monday as crowds gathered in the park by the Lyon County Courthouse in Eddyville for Memorial Day. Patriotic outfits joined the sea of red, white and blue created by the flags on display.
This year’s guest speaker was Col. Amy Downing, commander of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade out of Fort Campbell. She thanked the American Legion for its warm welcome and efforts to include the 101st in the day’s events.
Downing started by providing a brief history of Memorial Day, explaining that it originated after the Civil War when families gathered to decorate the graves of their loved ones and it was originally called Decoration Day.
In addition to remembering and honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, Downing also took a moment to recognize Gold Star families, which are families that have lost a loved one in service to their country.
“Allow me to express my humble appreciation to you on behalf of all those gathered here today,” Downing said.
Downing also shared a quote by Winston Churchill that she felt embodied the spirit of Memorial Day. Speaking after the Battle of Britain’s air conflict apex, Churchill said, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
“We the many are grateful to the few whose actions and selfless service granted us the freedoms we enjoy today,” Downing said.
Even though Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died, Downing asked those gathered to remember service members who are “assuring our allies, deterring our enemies and defending our freedom.”
Downing also shared a personal story of her father, who was in attendance with her. She said he still held the memory of a fellow serviceman who had died in the line of duty, and could still describe him to this day.
“He thinks of him often, remembers him daily and says a prayer each and every time,” said Downing.
Downing also said she felt it was a “safe bet” that every veteran gathered there had one or more memories of soldiers they had lost.
“This specialist first class is representative of the best this country has to offer,” she said, speaking of her father’s fallen brother in arms. “Let us carry their memories and their sacrifices with us always.”
