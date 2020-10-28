MAYFIELD — The historical marker is here and Faye Jones is dressed to the nines in her 19th-century attire. Both are paramount to Lynnville’s 200th year celebration next week.
Jones is inviting Graves County residents to the unveiling of a Kentucky historical marker to be placed in Lynnville to recognize it as the oldest settlement in the area, known then as Eaker’s Settlement. The ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at Jones’ Once Ours, Now Yours Community Resale and Looking Back Museum.
Wearing her period piece and rocking in a chair in the museum’s corner, Jones portrayed one of the original settlers, Polly Armstrong Eaker. According to Jones, Eaker, her husband and child, and her brother, William Armstrong, moved to the Lynnville area in 1820 after Andrew Jackson’s purchase of the land from the Chickasaw tribe.
She plans on doing a few more interviews as Eaker and is hoping to have the marker’s unveiling as an “old-fashioned event” with others dressed in period pieces, as well.
“I’m hoping to get a person to loan us a mule,” she said.
Members of the southern Graves County community have been part of a planning group, which has researched and helped spur donations for the Kentucky Historical Society marker’s authentication and purchase. The $2,650 contributed to the project was chipped in by 23 people and families.
Graves County currently has 10 historical markers in places around Mayfield, Dukedom, Fancy Farm and Feliciana between Pilot Oak and Water Valley.
Jones said local officials have been invited to attend the ceremony. Organizers are also currently working to get recognition of Lynnville’s notoriety entered into U.S. Congressional records.
Aside from being the site of the county’s earliest settlement, Lynnville has survived the Black Patch Tobacco Wars in the early 1900s and was burned down twice — in 1903 and 1911 — and rebuilt both times.
