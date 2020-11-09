Two hundred years of Lynnville’s existence were celebrated in around 40 minutes Saturday with picture-perfect weather and a crowd of local residents and some dignitaries. Together, they saw the unveiling of a historical marker to mark “The Little Town That Won’t Die.”
The community along Ky. 94 and Ky. 381 in southern Graves County was originally known as Eaker’s Settlement and was founded in 1820. Eventually the name of Lynnville was chosen and the rest was history, which included involvement in the Black Patch Wars and being burned down twice in the early 20th century only to be rebuilt.
With folks congregated in a grassy plot next to Faye Jones’ Once Ours, Now Yours Community Resale and Looking Back Museum, the marker was displayed with information on the early area settlers from Trigg County, as well as Alabama and Tennessee, and historic placement as the oldest settlement in Graves County predating the county seat of Mayfield.
Pastor Randall Boyd, dressed as a 19th century circuit rider, opened and closed the 200th anniversary ceremony in prayer. Jones, in period attire, spoke on the area’s history as one of the first settlers, Polly Armstrong Eaker. Breaking character, she also spoke on the community effort to research Lynnville’s 200-year history and seeking support to obtain the historical marker.
Many of the people who contributed to the marker — Faye and Paul Jones, Randall and Sherry Boyd, Danny and Melva Boyd, Bettye Robertson, Cassie Levy, Carol Barber, Wilma Spicer, Joshua Riley, Gary Pedley, Debbie and Richard Stone, Jimmy Dale McCuan, Jesse Perry, Gary Wilson, Bruce Wilson, Danny Tidwell, Kent Parm, David Seay, Kerry Wiggins, Kyle Kirks’ family, Peggy
and Vernon McCree, Carrie and Frank Carter, Bobby and Jayne Motheral, and Sharon Timmons — were from farming families, and Jones thanked them for their contributions to the marker and the town.
“I’m just so, so overwhelmed,” Jones said after the event.
Pedley, a Lynnville transplant from Carpentersville, Illinois, could share some of the enthusiasm in celebrating the first settlement. His wife, Paula, is from the Lynnville area with ancestors dating back to the Revolutionary War who sought land to farm and settle.
“It’s a great day for Lynnville. There’s a lot of history here,” he said, noting the marker currently stands in the middle of where the 1903 fire started.
Lynnville’s 200th celebration was also entered into the Congressional Record in Washington via U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, and First District U.S. Congressman James Comer, as well as into General Assembly records in Frankfort from State Rep. Richard Heath. Heath read his entry and the congressional entry from Rep. Comer, while Sen. Paul’s field representative Christina Peterson read his.
Perry, Graves County’s judge-executive, lauded the local efforts to recognize Lynnville and hoped it will be another seed planted for the future of the Graves County community.
“I hope that our generation will see this and more happen because the things we do now will reflect the future,” he said.
