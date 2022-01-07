Lundberg Medical Imaging is getting recognition on the national stage for its work in health care, through a televised segment on “World’s Greatest!...”
The series, produced by Florida-based How 2 Media Productions, is a show that spotlights different companies, products, places and people around the world, and a film crew visited the independently-owned company in 2021 for a behind-the-scenes look at its services. The episode will air on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Bloomberg Television.
“We think their story will be meaningful, as well as educational, to our viewers,” Kyle Freeman, the show’s executive producer, said in a news release.
The Paducah company, located at 2421 Broadway, dates back to 1968. About 10 years ago, it was renamed to Lundberg Medical Imaging from Crawford & Lundberg X-Ray Clinic. The available services for patients include X-ray, ultrasound, mammogram, CT scan, MRI and bone density testing.
Terri Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Medical Imaging, described its inclusion on the TV series as “validation for what we do and why we do it.” The series contacted her last year, and she was invited to do a casting call. The overall process led to its selection for the show, which was exciting for Lundberg.
“Instead of being part of a big conglomerate of health care providers — this huge system — we’re a standalone company,” she told The Sun. “So, that enables us to be very agile in what we do. We don’t have to run things up the chain if we want to go outside the box to help a patient.”
Lundberg said the company strives to be laser focused on one thing — radiology, and that both local hospitals do a great job in radiology, but it’s “one tentacle” of many for them. She added that Lundberg Medical Imaging’s services have lower costs for patients.
“(It) 100% doesn’t cost as much because we are focused on radiology alone, and we’re 7 to 5 — Monday through Friday,” she said, noting the company doesn’t have as large of an overhead.
“That’s a main reason hospitals command such a higher price. Their overhead is astronomically higher and so, insurance companies must pay hospitals astronomically higher. We’re able to do what we do because our overhead is so much lower.”
The company has 21 employees, and Lundberg said she was about to hire No. 22. She also said she will be adding several more positions, when it opens a second location in the second quarter of this year.
The company stays pretty busy, as Lundberg estimated that the average day is somewhere between 90 and 100 patients. It has patients from across the region, including from surrounding counties, and Missouri and Illinois.
“I think with the region knowing what we do and how we do it and how we can be cost efficient — that’s one reason our business has grown, and another reason is because patients’ out of pocket costs have skyrocketed,” Lundberg said.
According to the news release, people can watch Lundberg Medical Imaging’s segment on “World’s Greatest!...” on the Bloomberg channel, with the following providers: DirecTV: channel 353, DISH Network: channel 203, Xfinity: channel 1122, as well as multiple streaming services. Visit worldsgreatesttelevision.com to learn more about the series.
