EDDYVILLE — Akridge Hardware and Farm Supply is one of the busiest places in Eddyville.
People are buying supplies for their spring projects and repairs. This isn’t just a spring surge, though. It’s been really busy for a year now. One of their biggest items they’ve sold over the past year is lumber.
“I mean, everything — gardening, landscape projects, lumber, you know — everything just took off, and really hasn’t slowed down,” said Paul Akridge.
People buying lumber are having to pay a lot more for it. Akridge said some types of lumber have doubled in price.
In the past 10 months, lumber has increased by more than 170%. The price increase is being driven by large demand and other reasons related to the pandemic.
Gary Guess stopped by Akridge Hardware to buy a 25-foot wooden pole for a project on his farm.
“It’s jumped outrageously,” Guess said.
Guess said he was scared to even see what the pole was going to cost him.
“That 25-foot pole, $85. How much would it have run you a year ago? It probably would have been around $60 or $65,” Guess said.
Akridge said despite the increase in price, people are still buying a lot of lumber.
“We’re still selling quite a bit of lumber, because mostly it’s for repair jobs, and building decks, and things like that,” Akridge said.
Lumber prices in recent weeks have leveled out a little, but they’re still at a record high, Akridge, said, adding his lumber suppliers are advising him prices could remain high for several months to come.
