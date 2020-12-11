MAYFIELD — Lucy Lillian Yates, age 73 of Mayfield, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home.
Surviving are sons, Dallas Yates, wife Angie of Mayfield, and Ricky Yates, wife Jaclyn of Louisville, daughter, Mellissa Spillman, husband Britt of Mayfield, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Joe Yates, brothers, John Ed Rose and Donald Rose, sisters, Daletta Smothers, Brenda Hall and Kathleen Wyatt.
Due to the current mandate by Governor Beshear effective November 20, 2020, all funeral services, visitations, memorial services, and graveside services are required to be private.
A graveside service will be held at New Zion Cemetery, Benton, Kentucky, with Dale Taylor officiating.
During this most difficult time, especially when services must be private, you may show your love and support by sharing a memory or a thought at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
