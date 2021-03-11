Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.