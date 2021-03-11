BENTON — Lucinda Crowell, 75, died at 4:57 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Crowell was a Dental Assistant and a member of Altona Baptist Church in Calvert City.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Crowell of Benton; two sons, Barry Howard and wife Tammy of Calvert City, Richard Crowell and wife Michelle of Los Altos, CA; one sister, Debbie Martin and husband Herb of Reidland; sister-in-law, Sheila Moyers of Calvert City; four grandchildren, Leann Minter, Zach Howard, Ethan Crowell, Maddie Crowell; two great grandchildren, Brice Minter, Clay Howard coming in August; four nieces; two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Moyers and Lucille (Turner) Moyers; three sisters, Elizabeth Riley (Martin), Genevie Estes (Billy), Marie Kay Moyers; one brother, Leroy Moyers.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Marshall County with Murray Riley officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
