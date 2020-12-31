Lucille Carruthers Clark, 74, of Paducah, died at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
She attended Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries, was a graduate of West Kentucky Vocational School and was employed as a cashier at Walmart.
She is survived by four daughters, Carla Ann Carruthers and Carmen Carruthers, both of Paducah, Brenda Carruthers of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Melissa Clark of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, Warren Lee Carruthers of Paducah; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Ardrene Carruthers, Beulah Hannah Carruthers and Teresa Godwin, all of Atlanta, Ann Taylor Carruthers and Camilla Godwin, both of Dallas, Texas, Flora Carruthers McKendrick of Macon, Georgia, Sharmain Godwin of Franklin, Tennessee, and Patricia Rogan of Gallatin, Tennessee; two brothers, Lewis Carruthers of Las Vegas and Thomas Carruthers of Dallas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Junior Carruthers; her mother, Frances Carruthers Godwin; a daughter, Anita Carruthers; three brothers; and a sister.
Services will be noon Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with the Rev. Thaddyeus W. Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.