CUNNINGHAM — Luanne Bland, age 66, died at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:53 a.m. She was of the Christian faith and had worked for Dillard’s Department Store as a sales associate for 23 years.
Luanne is survived by one daughter, Christina Harvell and husband Ronnie of Barlow; two brothers, Mike Munsell of Calvert City and Jim Munsell and wife Ann of Fancy Farm; three grandchildren, William Harvell, Brian Harvell and Christopher Harvell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Boyd Munsell and Casmera Jablonski Munsell, along with two sisters, Judith Small and Sandra Kimberling.
A private graveside service will be held today, December 11, 2020. Interment will follow at Old Bardwell Cemetery.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be
left at morrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.