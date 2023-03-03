MAYFIELD — The Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group had its first open house on Monday at the main headquarters on Luisa Lane, and it was split up into several groups of 15. It included a tour of the buildings and grounds of the LTRG.

Graves County case management supervisor Danelle Slack shared that front offices in the building were brand new, saying, “Probably two months ago, this was one big room, with no offices. We’ve been very blessed with donations and skilled labor to build office spaces for case managers to be able to meet with survivors here so that we can centralize long-term recovery groups and recovery efforts.”

