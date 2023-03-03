MAYFIELD — The Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group had its first open house on Monday at the main headquarters on Luisa Lane, and it was split up into several groups of 15. It included a tour of the buildings and grounds of the LTRG.
Graves County case management supervisor Danelle Slack shared that front offices in the building were brand new, saying, “Probably two months ago, this was one big room, with no offices. We’ve been very blessed with donations and skilled labor to build office spaces for case managers to be able to meet with survivors here so that we can centralize long-term recovery groups and recovery efforts.”
Gilliam Thompson Furniture donated all the furniture in the waiting area, including the sofas, tables and rugs. Southern Reds donated snacks that were served near the end of the tour.
“Now, we have a nice waiting area for families when they come to headquarters. It makes it a bit more visually appealing,” Slack said.
The front section of the LTRG headquarters is set up as a waiting room, with an office assistant area, and three offices for navigators and case managers. Camp Graves sometimes uses the space, as it’s a good place to meet and talk with survivors.
Slack took the tour group into the first section of the warehouse.
“The purpose of the facility is for (LTRG) to house the donations we get through our partners, such as Good 360, and individuals like Mr. (John) Carrico with the Rotary Club,” she said. “(The Rotary Club) was able to get us appliances which we housed here until we gave those out to survivors.”
The LTRG buys residential houses for New Lease on Life program, and then remodels them and rents them to survivors.
Slack then took the tour group through to the section of the warehouse containing the house in a box, and other donations from St. Vincent de Paul. The house in a box is essentially an entire house in a box made for a family of four, which includes a queen-sized bed for a main bedroom, two twin-size beds, a dresser, two end tables, a box of kitchen essentials, bathroom items such as towels, pots and pans, brooms and a table that sits a family of four.
“St. Vincent de Paul has worked out how to get about $7,000 worth of items for $3,000 at cost per package for each family,” Slack said.
The tour then went into another warehouse containing tubs, cabinets, flooring, tiles and other items meant for renovating houses.
“We have a lot of tubs, shower inserts, for new construction for new buildings,” Slack said.
“One thing we’re doing with the new home builds is they’re all fitted with hurricane straps, they have a film that can go over the window so that if something makes impact, it’s not going to shatter as easily,” said Karastin Hancock, case manager and committee chair.
“All the houses with the New Lease on Life program, are going to come with home generators, so families don’t have to be in the dark ever again. They’re all going to be fitted with walk-in tornado shelters. Besides, we have a lot of survivors dealing with PTSD so it’s a little bit of a sense of security for them to have those things added into the home.”
The LTRG has approved six families, which are going through or have gone through the application process. The applicants then speak with the construction manager, so the house can be remodeled to what the survivors need, such as handicap accessibility modifications.
Hancock explained that the first few houses bought by the LTRG were for applicants who didn’t need special additions or subtractions to a residential house. Now, the LTRG is going back to these residences and renovating them to fit specific needs of the survivors.
The open house tour then went into another section of the warehouse containing multiple boxes of cleaners, dishtowels and an assortment of household goods. Slack described the purpose of the goods, saying, “The survivors can come in and grab linens, blankets and microwaves. We have this long list of household items that the Long-Term Recovery Group is willing to replace.”
The LTRG had its first home dedication held on Maple Street, as a part of its New Lease on Life program.
