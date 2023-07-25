GRAVES COUNTY — After last week’s flooding affected many people in Graves County, some families began looking for resources to help them move forward.
The Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group had a previously scheduled job fair. That job fair turned into a place for families to get connected to resources for their moves toward recovery.
After the event, the LTRG had 49 families signing up for help. Before Saturday’s event, there were only 18 families asking for services.
The next step is getting those affected the needed information to put their homes back together.
Amy Chicoine, vice president of operations, said at the job fair it was doing assessments to gain more information about the major needs of families.
Some assessment questions are:
• How many people love in your house, and how old are they?
• Is there standing water in your home?
After the assessment, the next step is getting people connected with short-term help while they begin the long-term help process, but right now the recovery group needs help to be able to assist these families.
Chicoine said another heartbreaking piece to the assessment was many of the families were those who are still recovering from the December 2021 tornado. Some of those families recently finished their recovery.
“If we get those donations in, then long-term would look like — getting them into case management, have someone get some work done on their property, get them connected with group that can do construction. If need be, replace items — household items, whatever the need is,” Chicoine said.
The group is not able to use funds from the tornado relief funds, so it’s asking for help. As of now, it doesn’t have a certain goal set for how much it needs.
“We want to be able to meet the needs and that’s going to be 100% determined on/of the funding that comes in because this isn’t a federally declared disaster,” she said. “And that limits the way in which other organizations can respond in what funding they get, and with us being the people that are here day to day — I mean we haven’t left since the tornado happened — where other groups have come and gone and met different needs. ... We’re here for the long haul.”
The groups need this help in a timely matter because time is of the essence. With flooding, as the water in homes sits, that leads to mold and mildew. On Saturday, thanks to a private group, the group was able to give fans and dehumidifiers to those in need.
The monetary donations are the main concern. With those, it can begin the long-term recovery process by starting with case management.
Here’s how people can help:
When visiting recovermayfieldgraves.com, people can click the donate tab to give to the recovery efforts. If someone has a family and needs help recovering from the flood or if their house was among those with water damage, they can call 270-247-5022 and have an assessment over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.